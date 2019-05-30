Milton Robinson

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Paincourtville, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Obituary
Milton Robinson departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 94, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
