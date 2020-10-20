Milton Ronald Stott, 81, native of Slaughter, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18,2020 at his home in Gonzales, LA. Visitation will be 10am–12pm with the Funeral service following, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge. Reception afterwards located next door. Ronald was born in Centerville, MS to Milton and Ethel Stott on June 21, 1939. He married Katherine Mut at the First Methodist Church in Slaughter, on November 11,1960, and they would have celebrated 60 years together this year. He was a veteran of the Air Force stationed in in Abilene, TX the first 4 years of marriage before moving back home to Louisiana. He worked at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine for 32 years before retiring. Retirement was short lived, as his love for his church brought him to help build and then serve as Director of the Church Community Café. He was a member of the Baker Chamber of Commerce, Board of the Baton Rouge Area Zoo and was elected as Baker Citizens of the Year for 2010. When Ronald wasn't working, he was fishing! If you were going with him, you started fishing before the sun came up and didn't stop until it was pitch black. Every vacation was geared around fishing and the entire family learned to fish. He was also a member of numerous bass clubs and fished many tournaments throughout the years. Even in his last days, when asked what he was doing . . . it was the same answer – F I S H I N G. Ronald was a Christian man with much love and patience. He never met a stranger and loved to talk with everyone. He always showed kindness and respect and instilled positive actions with his positive attitudes. One of his many quotes he shared with us, "Don't worry, be happy and smile". Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Milton & Ethel Stott of Slaughter; Brother, Wayne Stott of Greenville, Sister-in law, Carolyn Stott, nephew, Johnny Stott and most recently his great-granddaughter, Breanna Bercegeay-Bertucci of Geismar. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Kathy, Gonzales; daughter Lori Stott Hutchinson, Gonzales; son David Ronald and wife Breezy Stott, Baker; Brother, Jack and wife Betty Stott, Baker; Sister-in-law, Peggy Stott, Greenville; 5 grandchildren, Dawn Hutchinson Joiner and husband Jason, Prairieville; Dara Hutchinson Bertucci and husband Sal, Geismar; Dane Hutchinson, Walker; Randall Stott and wife Meghan, Walker; Donise Girouard and husband Darrius, Abbeville; 13 great-grandchildren, Londyn, Callie, Branson Howe, Emery Joiner all of Prairieville; Brock and Braxtyn Bertucci, Geismar; Bailey Hutchinson, Lafayette; Ma'Kaylie & Ashlyn Stott, Walker; Victoria & Grace Roussel, Kaplan and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Dane Hutchinson, Randall Stott, Ricky Stott, Branson Howe, Sal Bertucci and Jason Joiner. Honorary Pallbearers are Brock & Braxtyn Bertucci. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Cheering for Breanna Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many nurses, care givers and social worker Hillary and Chaplin Eddie from Heart of Hospice. Special thanks to Ann Pruitt for your patience and excellent bedside manner and to his favorite pastor and best friend, Brother Gene Rives.