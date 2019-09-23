Milton Thomas "Snooky" Jeansonne, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home in Central, LA. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Central, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. George Threeton. Burial will follow on the grounds of Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. He is survived by his wife, Donna Civello Jeansonne; stepdaughter, Amber Martrain and fiancé, Kelly Cotten; sons, Patrick Jeansonne and wife, Tiffany, and Christopher Jeansonne and wife Paula; stepdaughter, Tosha Hodges and husband, Rudy; grandchildren, Landon, Lucas, Kylie Martrain, Taylor and Ashlyn Hodges, Addison Jeansonne, Paige Coulon, Hunter, Taylor and Braden Jeansonne; brother, Michael Jeansonne; sister, Nancy Jeansonne; in-laws, Joseph and Billie Civello. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany Jeansonne. parents, Milton Sr., and Maurie Sommers Jeansonne; and brother, Paul Jeansonne. We would like to than New Century Hospice! They were a God send! Markel and Emily especially. Please share your condolences online at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019