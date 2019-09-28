Milton "Bean" Wright (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Promised Land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Promised Land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Milton "Bean" Wright, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was born October 8, 1954 to the late Emmitt Wright Jr., and Sadie T. Williams. He departed this life on September 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; a wife, Debra Wright; mother Sadie Williams; 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 5 sisters. Religious Services, Monday, September 30, 2019. Viewing from 9am until Religious Services at 11am, Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road, BR, LA 70811. Reverend Dr. Perry Wrights Jr. Officiating; Arrangement entrusted to Carney-Mackey Funeral Home. Interment Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
