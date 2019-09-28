Milton "Bean" Wright, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was born October 8, 1954 to the late Emmitt Wright Jr., and Sadie T. Williams. He departed this life on September 24, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; a wife, Debra Wright; mother Sadie Williams; 4 daughters, 11 grandchildren, and 5 sisters. Religious Services, Monday, September 30, 2019. Viewing from 9am until Religious Services at 11am, Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road, BR, LA 70811. Reverend Dr. Perry Wrights Jr. Officiating; Arrangement entrusted to Carney-Mackey Funeral Home. Interment Winnfield Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019