Mindy "Brian" Miranda, a resident of Watson, Louisiana was called from her earthly dwelling into the eternal grace and love of her Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 34 years. She was born on November 4, 1985, the first of a set of twins, to Wayne and Ruthie Brian. Mindy leaves to cherish her memories, a beloved family, husband Israel Miranda; daughter, Tori Miranda; son Ian Miranda; sister, Lindsey Vindel; parents, Wayne and Ruthie Brian; grandparents, Jim and Brenda Brian; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. She is preceded in death by her younger sister, Taylor Brian; and grandparents Donald and Betty Root. Mindy will forever be remembered by her fun-loving and free-spirited personality, the way she genuinely loved out loud and her ability to always make you laugh. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am followed by burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Pallbearers will be Richie Brown, Casey Davis, Ben Davis, Marco Miranda, Omar Castillo and Carlos Castillo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alan Brian, Jorge Miranda and Keith Teekel. The family of Mindy Miranda wishes to extend our sincerest gratitude to Pastor Phillip Pimlott and Encounter Church of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020