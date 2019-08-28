|
Minere Melancon Wall, age 85, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 21, 2019. She was laid to rest at Resthaven Gardens on August 27, 2019 following a private family memorial. Minere was married to Donald Avery Wall for 55 years until his death in 2009. Minere graduated from Istrouma High School and retired from Ethyl Corporation where she was Executive Secretary for over 35 years. Minere is survived by daughters Cynthia Wall Nunez Meadlock and Joni Wall Watkins; sons-in-law James W. Meadlock and John Robert Watkins; granddaughter Caroline Grace Watkins; and sister Gayle Melancon Broussard. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Avery Wall; mother Hazel Miller Melancon; father Gordon Joseph Melancon; and son-in-law Samuel B. Nunez Jr. Minere was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. May she dance in heaven.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019