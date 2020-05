Or Copy this URL to Share

Minerva Edmond Cobb, 82, died on May 12, 2020. Visitation will be Sat. May 23 from 9 AM until the religious service for 11 AM at Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 Hwy 1, Morganza, LA. Service entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service.

