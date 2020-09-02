Ming Kwong (M.K.) Wong went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020 at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving wife of 64 years, children and grandchildren. He was born on September 3, 1937 in Hoiping, Guangdong Province, China. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Chow Wong, in 1956. M.K. left Hong Kong, and all that was familiar to him, in 1960 to immigrate to the Americas in pursuit of greater opportunities. He left Jean behind in Hong Kong with their two young children, awaiting the birth of their third child. He arrived in Bogota, Columbia, where he opened his first Chinese restaurant, which he later sold to his brother in law. He then moved to Prince Rupert, Canada, to be with his grandfather and uncle where he worked in Chinese restaurants, supporting himself and his family back home in Hong Kong. In 1965 he arrived in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he worked at the House of Lee and began building life-long friendships. After being apart for many years, M.K. was reunited with his wife and their three children, ages seven, five and four. In 1968 M.K. and his family settled in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where they would remain for the next 52 years, owning restaurants and other real estate developments. His most popular business, the Chinese Inn on Airline Hwy., was home to many politicians and local dignitaries who gathered in the V.I.P. room daily. He enjoyed serving his community through the restaurant and was in business for over 30 years. His guests remember him well, as he greeted all customers and friends with kindness, generosity, and his witty humor. He was amusing and kept his patrons entertained with quality food, excellent service and funny jokes. It has been said that "Mr. Wong sold food through the front door and gave food away through the back door." He generously contributed to his community by participating in taste fairs and other community events supporting local charities. He also gave compassionately to those individuals who approached the back door of his restaurant, simply down on their luck and hungry. The Chinese New Year celebrations with a booming cannon and continuous, resounding fireworks were enjoyed by many friends and family, causing passer-by traffic to stop along Airline Hwy. in disbelief of the loud clamor and display of smoke and pyrotechnics. As the Chinese Inn became more established, M.K. expanded his business ventures into other real estate investments, including multi-unit commercial centers, motels, storage facilities, and multi-family and single-family residences. M.K. absolutely loved to travel, both domestically and internationally. He frequented Europe, Asia, and the Americas; however, Hong Kong and his hometown of Hoiping were his favorite. He visited there several times each year and enjoyed hosting dim sum brunch for large gatherings of friends and family. His magnanimous spirit extended beyond his Baton Rouge community to his hometown of Hoiping. M.K. gave enthusiastically and unselfishly to further develop the culture, education, and public welfare of Hoiping. Although he left over 60 years ago, the people of Hoiping respect him deeply and always celebrated his return home, bringing him deep joy. When he was not busy working at his restaurants or traveling the world, M.K. was often playing mah jong for hours upon hours at a time. He is well-known for his astuteness in the game and winning high stakes. He also enjoyed the NBA and loved watching basketball on television and courtside with his grandchildren. In his later years, his favorite pastime was inviting his many children and grandchildren over for dinner. He showed his abundant love through making sure there was enough food for everyone. His friends knew him for his immense generosity, always inviting people to share a meal with him. He was also passionate about helping others achieve the American dream, much like he did. Using his restaurants as a source of employment, he sponsored countless individuals and their families as they immigrated to the United States in pursuit of better opportunities. We will never know the full extent of M.K.'s effect on the many lives that have been drastically improved by his kindness and generosity. M.K. served on the Board of Directors of First City Savings and Loan in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during the 1980s. He also actively supported the American Chinese community through his tenures as president and vice-president of The Wong Family Benevolent Association. In his hometown of Hoiping, M.K. has been recognized as an Honorary Chairman of the Hoiping Overseas Chinese Federation, Honorary President of the Hoiping Ming Pao, Consultant to the Wong Association of Hoiping City, Consultant to the Wong Association of Taishan City, Honorary Principal of Hoiping No. 3 Middle School, Honorary President and Advisor to "Xinmin Monthly" magazine and President of "Qixin Sports Association." M.K. is preceded in death by his parents, Ming Shiu Wong and Yuet Wan Chow and his sister, Kitty Wong. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jean, and children, Paul Wong, Linda Lee (James), Kim Kwan (Simon), Dr. May Tape (Lindsey), Jeannie Joe (David), grandchildren, Rachael Wong, Timothy Kwan (Amanda), Jacqueline Lee Buchholz (Chris), Stephanie Wong, Christopher Kwan, Stephen Lee, Kimberly Kwan, Austin Wong, Julia Tape, Meagan Tape, Mackenzie Joe and Karoline Joe, brothers and sisters, Kwok Kit Wong (Angela), Kwok Nuen Wong (Helena), Henry Wong (Blanche), Yuk Hing Tam (Chi Tat), Christine Joe (David) and Amy Maggio (Joseph), and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at First Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, 529 Convention Street on Saturday, September 5th at 12:30pm, with a visitation preceding services, beginning at 10:30am. Graveside services immediately following at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd. Memorial gifts may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
of Louisiana, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge, St. Joseph's Academy, or Catholic High School in memory of M.K. Wong.