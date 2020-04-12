Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Graveside service Pineview Memory Gardens Cemetery, Valley Grande , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

December 21, 1920 - April 10, 2020. Minnie Fox Manley, a resident of Valley Grande, AL passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 99. She was loved by everyone and known to most as "Granny". She loved spending time with her family, playing Yahtzee, going to the casino and watching Alabama football. She especially loved her church, Mount Pleasant Presbyterian and all of the members. Minnie is survived by her daughters, Jackie Stair and Tommie Tennimon; stepson, Dickie Manley, son-in-law, Stoney Daw, her brother, Fred Fox and wife Onah, 7 grandchildren, Sabrina Moss and spouse Kenny, Brock Stair, Gina Stair, Errol Tennimon, Jr. and spouse Shelly, Shannon Lavigne and spouse Ty, Stoney Daw, Jr. and Thomas Daw; 17 great grandchildren, Laura Heravi, Jordan, Clayton, and Ethan Moss, Danielle Witting, Cody Karr, Angela, Jacob and Cameron Stair, Trey, Bret, and Braelee Tennimon, Hayley and Jaci Lavigne, Kristen and Katelyn Camelio, and Jonathan Daw; and 11 great great grandchildren, Violet and Jackson Heravi, Jack and Reese Witting, Cohen and Eli Moss, Charlotte Louwert, River Karr, and Kenzie, Kylie and Laila Tennimon. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Manley, son, Jimmy McGill, daughter, Shirley Daw, grandchildren, Teresa Camelio and Michael Stair, son-in-law Errol L. Tennimon, Sr., parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Strong Fox, siblings, Dorothy Margrave, William Fox, Hazel Brown, Henry Fox, Bertha Jenkins, Bessie Smith and Elizabeth Bolton. A private family visitation will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. Private graveside services will be Friday April 17, 2020 at Pineview Memory Gardens Cemetery, Valley Grande, AL. December 21, 1920 - April 10, 2020. Minnie Fox Manley, a resident of Valley Grande, AL passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 99. She was loved by everyone and known to most as "Granny". She loved spending time with her family, playing Yahtzee, going to the casino and watching Alabama football. She especially loved her church, Mount Pleasant Presbyterian and all of the members. Minnie is survived by her daughters, Jackie Stair and Tommie Tennimon; stepson, Dickie Manley, son-in-law, Stoney Daw, her brother, Fred Fox and wife Onah, 7 grandchildren, Sabrina Moss and spouse Kenny, Brock Stair, Gina Stair, Errol Tennimon, Jr. and spouse Shelly, Shannon Lavigne and spouse Ty, Stoney Daw, Jr. and Thomas Daw; 17 great grandchildren, Laura Heravi, Jordan, Clayton, and Ethan Moss, Danielle Witting, Cody Karr, Angela, Jacob and Cameron Stair, Trey, Bret, and Braelee Tennimon, Hayley and Jaci Lavigne, Kristen and Katelyn Camelio, and Jonathan Daw; and 11 great great grandchildren, Violet and Jackson Heravi, Jack and Reese Witting, Cohen and Eli Moss, Charlotte Louwert, River Karr, and Kenzie, Kylie and Laila Tennimon. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Manley, son, Jimmy McGill, daughter, Shirley Daw, grandchildren, Teresa Camelio and Michael Stair, son-in-law Errol L. Tennimon, Sr., parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Strong Fox, siblings, Dorothy Margrave, William Fox, Hazel Brown, Henry Fox, Bertha Jenkins, Bessie Smith and Elizabeth Bolton. A private family visitation will be held Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, LA. Private graveside services will be Friday April 17, 2020 at Pineview Memory Gardens Cemetery, Valley Grande, AL. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close