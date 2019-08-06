Minnie Judson Daniel, a long term resident of the Zachary, Baton Rouge and Baker areas, died on July 26, 2019 at the age of 74. She was a devout Catholic who loved to laugh and uplift those around her with her humor, wit, as well as angelic singing. She was a retiree from the Southern University Law Center as well as former Casey Foundation foster parent and mentor. Visitation to be held at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811 on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service/Mass to be held Thursday August 8, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70805. Minnie is survived by her daughter Maretta Daniel; two granddaughters Brooke and Gabrielle Jackson of NJ, brother, James Judson Jr. (Margaret); two sisters, Marie J. Bush, and Gwendolyn J. Thompson; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by two spouses Arthur Daniel and Amos Gamble; father James "Gene" Judson, Sr.; and mother, Velma Williams Judson; sister Janice J. Polk and brother Larry D. Judson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019