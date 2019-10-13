Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie Mae Tarver Jones, born on August 1, 1924 in Hinton, La passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a long-time resident of Greenwell Springs, LA where you either rode her school bus she drove for 35 years or you saw her at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church where she found much joy and was known for her famous coconut cake. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family & friends. You could always find her in front of the TV watching wheel of fortune, the price is right or LSU ball games. And you would always see her with her hair perfectly in place. Minnie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Sam & Betsie Minnie Mae Tarver Jones, born on August 1, 1924 in Hinton, La passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a long-time resident of Greenwell Springs, LA where you either rode her school bus she drove for 35 years or you saw her at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church where she found much joy and was known for her famous coconut cake. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family & friends. You could always find her in front of the TV watching wheel of fortune, the price is right or LSU ball games. And you would always see her with her hair perfectly in place. Minnie Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Sam & Betsie Smith Tarver; husband, Brummit B. Jones; daughter, Linda Jones Fontenot; son, Danny Jones; granddaughter, Dayna Fontenot Jones; her siblings and the Golden Girls. She is survived by her grandchildren, Kimberly Jones Thomas (Brad), Chad Fontenot (Claudia), Kristy Jones, Kelli Wascom (Jeremy); her great grandchildren, Devin Weaver (Madison), Kwinton Morris, Kirkland Stevens, David Fontenot, Gracie Mae Stevens, Gabriel Fontenot, Alyssa Wascom, Hunter Thomas, Jacob Wascom, Austin Thomas & Mia Jones; and soon to be great- great grandchild Baby Weaver. A special thank you to her care givers Gloria Jones & Bonnie Wascom as well as her Sunday School class & Church Family for always stepping up to help & taking excellent care of our beautiful matriarch. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close