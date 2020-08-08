One thing have I desired of the Lord, that I will seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the Lord, and to inquire in His temple. (Psalm 27:4). God's faithful servant, Minor Sledge Fyfe Parks, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 3:30 pm at home in Clinton, Louisiana, where she had resided in recent years after being a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Known to most as "Mawmaw," Minor was the epitome of a godly woman devoted to her family and home. Born July 17, 1923, she grew up in rural Sledge, Mississippi, where she learned to cook and run a household from her mother, Jo Brown Sledge Fyfe, and her Grandmother Sledge. When her husband Bob was sent overseas during WWII with the US Navy, Minor cared for five children under the age of five (three of her own and two of her sister's) while sister Janie Tait worked to feed their families, with Bob not seeing his son Joe Brown until the baby was a year old. Despite those difficulties and challenges, Minor joyously continued to fulfill her lifelong calling to the role of wife and mother. Humble, loving, modest, unselfish, and content, she was the role model whose "children rise up and call her blessed." (Proverbs 31:28), a wife of noble character, "worth far more than rubies"…who brought her husband and family good, not harm, all the days of her life. Devoted wife and mother, Minor was actively involved in rearing not only her four children, but also giving home and care to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and Tracy Alden Johnson, son of dear friend Lucille Johnson, Minor's godson whom she considered her "first grandchild." Known to generations of family and friends as an unrelenting prayer warrior who impacted countless lives through her constant prayers and Christ-like spirit, Minor was a committed follower of Jesus Christ and a testament to the power of prayer. A devoted church member, she was involved in caring for children in the church nursery, and she taught numerous ladies' Bible studies and helped with Vacation Bible Schools. A delightful companion, Minor enjoyed playing Ray's Rummy with church friends and family. One of her favorite experiences was her trip to Scotland with her husband and friends, visiting Fyfe Castle and the land of her ancestors, a gift excursion from John Neswadie. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Robert Harrison Parks, Sr., her parents, Charles Fannin Fyfe, Sr. and Jo Brown Sledge Fyfe, two brothers, Charles Fanning Fyfe, Jr. and Ruffin Sledge Fyfe, Sr., and one sister, Jane Tait Brookhart. Minor is survived by two sons, Robert Harrison Parks, Jr. and Joe Brown Parks, two daughters, Sandra Kay Margavio and husband Anthony, and Prudence Sledge Parks Moreland and husband David, 15 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. Visitation is 9:00-11:00 am Tuesday, August 11, at Feliciana Baptist Church, Clinton, LA, with private burial at Port Hudson National Cemetery beside her husband Bob. The family is grateful for the love and support of friends and Barry Bankston and the staff of Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care. Please share sympathies, condolences, and memories online at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.