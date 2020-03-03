Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mira Boulet Alexius. View Sign Service Information Kramer Funeral Home 2905 Masonic Drive Alexandria , LA 71301 (318)-445-6311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church Service 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mira Boulet Alexius will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church with The Rev. Tim Heflin, The Rev. James Theus and The Rev. Elizabeth Ratcliff officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. James Episcopal Church. Mira Boulet Alexius, 76, of Alexandria, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at her residence. Mira is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cleaver Boulet and Ruby Hammett Boulet. Mira Boulet Alexius was a beloved friend to many people in Alexandria, having lived there most of her life. Her embrace of her community was reflected in the success of her business, MA Designs, which was a boutique featuring jewelry, art, furniture and tabletop designs. In particular, artists from the city of New Orleans and the mountains of North Carolina, two of her favorite places to visit, inspired her. Prior to owning and operating MA Designs she served the dual role of manager and assistant buyer for The Odyssey Shop and planned special events and meetings for Two Tall Women. She served as a volunteer for Rapides Symphony Guild, Alexandria Junior League, Kent Plantation House, and Alexandria Museum of Art. She was a founding member of the Krewe of Twelfth Night. She was the business manager for the Rapides Symphony Orchestra, Inc. In her young professional life she taught elementary school in the New Orleans area, Alexandria, and Baton Rouge. As an undergraduate student at LSU-Baton Rouge she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma. She earned her B.A. in Elementary Education at Louisiana Tech in Ruston. She graduated from Bolton High School. She loved the landscapes and wildlife of Louisiana. Her bright smile, youthful spirit, imaginative style, and love of laughter and adventure brought joy to us all. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Frederick B. 