Miranda A. Grisby

Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for Miranda A. Grisby will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA with interment to follow in Winnfield Memorial Park. Visitation we be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Premier Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
