Miranda "Mandy" Necole Welch, 44, a resident of Zachary, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary, from 9:00 am until Mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Feliciana Cemetery, Slaughter, LA. Mandy is survived by her loving husband of 9 years, Hilton R. Welch III, daughter, Olivia Welch of Zachary, parents, Mickey and Joyce McGhee of Zachary, sister, Micki Sue McGhee of Jackson, brothers, Douglas McGhee of Slaughter, Vance McGhee (Sheri) of Zachary, Steven McGhee (Angie) of Walker and Timothy McGhee of Zachary. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Cobie and Mattie Lou McGhee, Virginia Ward and Marvin King. Pallbearers will be Mikeal McGhee, Cobie McGhee, Matthew McGhee, Dustin McGhee, Mitchell McGhee and Garrett McGhee. Mandy was a graduate of Zachary High School and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. She was certified in medical coding and billing. Mandy was a music enthusiast and accomplished trumpet player. She was a nature lover, avid fisherwoman and outdoor enthusiast. She enjoyed LSU football. Mandy was devoted to her family, always looking after needs of the young and old. Mandy's gentle loving nature was evident in the tender care of her cats and bird. Mandy's robust sense of humor and adventure made her the ideal travel companion.