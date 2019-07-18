Miriam Hearn Crump passed away peacefully, July 17, 2019, at her home in Baton Rouge, at the age of 93. She was born in Shongaloo, La on April 19,1926 to Charles Brooksie Hearn and Blanche Davis Gallaspy Hearn. She attended La Tech majoring in Home Economics. Miriam married her soulmate, Bobbie Bender Crump, Sr and built a beautiful life and family together. They remained married until Bender's death shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Miriam was the heart of her family. She loved cooking, sewing, quilting, genealogy, traveling, collecting depression glass and hostessing family get togethers. She was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Miriam is survived by her daughter, Susan Lott (husband Ralph), their three children: Kelly and Casey Lott and Sara Carpenter, other grandchildren: Bobbie "Ben" Crump III, John and Forest Crump and Jenny Firmin, nine great grandchildren; brother, John Doc Hearn and wife Josie; and daughter-in-law Patricia Crump. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Bobbie B Crump, Jr. and brother, Charles Wayland Hearn (wife Doris). The family is especially appreciative of her devoted caregivers: Willie Mae Selvage, Rochelle Scott, Martha, Belinda, Bonnie and Charlie, who extended her life with their loving care. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, from 12:00 pm until services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019