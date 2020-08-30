Mirrion Pauline Moran, 54, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Sorrento, LA. Her daughter was the light of her life. Mirrion loved watching her dance and never missed a performance. She loved her family and her cats. Mirrion was involved with Girl Scouts of America for 15 years. Mirrion leaves to cherish her memories, her parents; Joseph Keith Melancon and Donna Sue Ego Woodring; daughter, Brianna Casey Moran (Ricardo Rojas); sisters, Nicolle Marie LaFleur, Joann Melancon; brothers, Brian Melancon, Damion Woodring (John Thodos), Brandon Woodring and Jeremy Woodring. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Brian Charles Moran. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5-8PM at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES. 13533 Airline Hwy. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Anne Church, 7348 Main St., Sorrento, LA. Pallbearers; Ricardo Rojas, John Thodos, Damion Woodring, Wade Johnson, Brian Melancon, Nolan Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers; Brian Moran and Joseph Melancon. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences.