Mirrion Pauline Moran
Mirrion Pauline Moran, 54, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. She was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Sorrento, LA. Her daughter was the light of her life. Mirrion loved watching her dance and never missed a performance. She loved her family and her cats. Mirrion was involved with Girl Scouts of America for 15 years. Mirrion leaves to cherish her memories, her parents; Joseph Keith Melancon and Donna Sue Ego Woodring; daughter, Brianna Casey Moran (Ricardo Rojas); sisters, Nicolle Marie LaFleur, Joann Melancon; brothers, Brian Melancon, Damion Woodring (John Thodos), Brandon Woodring and Jeremy Woodring. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Brian Charles Moran. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5-8PM at OURSO FUNERAL HOME-GONZALES. 13533 Airline Hwy. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Anne Church, 7348 Main St., Sorrento, LA. Pallbearers; Ricardo Rojas, John Thodos, Damion Woodring, Wade Johnson, Brian Melancon, Nolan Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers; Brian Moran and Joseph Melancon. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anne Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
