Misham Reah Linton entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2020. Misham obtained her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix and her Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern University Law Center. Misham was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Survived by her mother, Fiesta Linton; father, Felbert Johnson; sisters, Mishal Leah Linton, Anisha Linton and Asya Linton. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Interment Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020