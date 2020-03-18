Misham Reah Linton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misham Reah Linton.
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Misham Reah Linton entered into eternal rest on March 10, 2020. Misham obtained her Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix and her Juris Doctorate Degree from Southern University Law Center. Misham was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Survived by her mother, Fiesta Linton; father, Felbert Johnson; sisters, Mishal Leah Linton, Anisha Linton and Asya Linton. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2020, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Interment Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.