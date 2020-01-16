Mitchel "Mitch" Don Hall, 59 years old, lost the battle with a lengthy illness and was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 10, 2020. He entered this world on September 14, 1960, born to Wanda and Ray Hall, in Pine Bluff, AR. He managed hotels most of his career all over the south. Mitch will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Mitch is survived by his loving sister, Cynthia "Gay" Hall Brown and her husband Bruce; nephew, Bruce Brown, III and his wife Kristen and their children, Kohl and Charlotte; and nieces, Mary Jeanette Brown and Allison Brittany Brown and her children, Sophie, Carley and Maci. Mitch is preceded in death by his father, Ray Martin Hall; mother, Wanda Jeanette Rester Hall; brother, Michael Ray Hall; and step-mother, Mary Elizabeth Van Kirk Hall. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020