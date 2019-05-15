Mitchell C. Hite (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA
70422
(985)-748-7178
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McKneely Funeral Home
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
McKneely Funeral Home
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA
View Map
Obituary
Mitchell C. Hite, a resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Woodleigh Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born July 3, 1944 in Richmond, VA and was 74 years of age. He is survived by 2 brothers, Dailey Hite and family and George M. Hite and family. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Hite Berry; father, Melvin G. Hite; brother, Melvin R. Hite; nephew, Steven Hite. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00 AM until religious services at 11:30 AM Friday, May 17, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Chad Ward. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019
