A native and resident of Clinton, LA, Mitchell departed this life Sunday Feb. 10, 2019 in Zachary. He was 33. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton 11816 Jackson Street Clinton, LA. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 11 am at Asbury United Methodist Church 9296 Beechgrove Rd Clinton, LA. Rev. Gregory McClay, Officiating. Interment will be in Asbury Community Cemetery. He is survived by his parents Clovis L. Matthews Sr. and Janet M. Matthews; two sisters Brinkly M. Taylor and Breianna J. Matthews; two brothers Clovis L. Matthews Jr. and Anthony Miller and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Pearl C. Matthews, Grandfather Huey Johnson, 7 uncles and 3 aunts.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell Lee Matthews.
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019