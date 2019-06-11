Mitchell Minor Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Mrs. Judy Augustus Guy and Family of Baton Rouge,La"
  • "Sending heartfelt condolences to the family for the loss of..."
    - Victoria Hornsby & Family and Joyce Coston
Service Information
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70806
(225)-927-1640
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mitchell Minor, Jr. a native of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet. He attended Capitol High School and was a master laborer who enjoyed painting autos. He leaves to cherish his memory, a friend of 21 years, Geraldine Dickerson, 6 sisters, Shirley Thomas (Hardy), Joanel Olden, Marion Daniels, Doris Coleman (James), Constance Houston (Roy), and Shenetta Minor, 2 brothers, Henry Minor, and Ray Charles Minor (Shenetta), a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Mitchell Minor, Sr. & Elsie Mae Minor, and his son, Mitchell Minor III. Visitation will be held Friday June 14 from 10:30 am until 12 noon followed by a Celebration of Life service at Greater Beulah Baptist Church located at 955 East Polk St, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.