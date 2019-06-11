Mitchell Minor, Jr. a native of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet. He attended Capitol High School and was a master laborer who enjoyed painting autos. He leaves to cherish his memory, a friend of 21 years, Geraldine Dickerson, 6 sisters, Shirley Thomas (Hardy), Joanel Olden, Marion Daniels, Doris Coleman (James), Constance Houston (Roy), and Shenetta Minor, 2 brothers, Henry Minor, and Ray Charles Minor (Shenetta), a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Mitchell Minor, Sr. & Elsie Mae Minor, and his son, Mitchell Minor III. Visitation will be held Friday June 14 from 10:30 am until 12 noon followed by a Celebration of Life service at Greater Beulah Baptist Church located at 955 East Polk St, Baton Rouge, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019