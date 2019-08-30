Modene Reagan a resident of Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge, passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Baskin, LA on December 7, 1927. Ms. Reagan moved to Baton Rouge and worked for A&P Grocery as a bookkeeper for 34 years. She never had children of her own but she dearly loved her siblings and her nieces and nephews. Her love for travel led her to Europe, Canada, Mexico and most of the United States. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Wiley and Bessie Lenora Roller Reagan; three brothers and five sisters. The family extends our deepest appreciation to the staff of Old Jefferson for their compassion and care during last seven years. The family will gather for a memorial celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019