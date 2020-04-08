|
|
Our fearless mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend went to be with the Lord, Our Savior on Monday, April 6. Molly Ann Barback Mayeux, 37, was born on May 9, 1982 to Lester and Carol Barback. She loved being a part of a big family and relished times with siblings and cousins. Molly was spunky and anyone who knew her would remember her quick wit and infectious laugh. Her life became complete when she married Sammy Mayeux and had two sons, Sam and Jake. Her role as a mom was the most important thing to her and she showered her boys with love whenever she could. The hole she leaves in our lives is immeasurable but we take comfort in knowing she is with her adoring brother, Michael, in heaven. We feel safe knowing that those two fiercely loyal angels are watching over us. Molly is survived by her sons, Sam and Jake Mayeux, step daughter, Peighton Mayeux, husband, Sammy Mayeux, parents, Lester and Carol Barback, sister and brother in law, Beth and James Jarreau, brother and sister in law, Brad and Brittany Barback, special niece, Hannah Barback, and a large host of nieces, nephews, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and in laws. She is preceded in death by her brother, Michael Barback, maternal grandmother, Lois Cecile O'Keefe, and paternal grandfather, Lester Lawrence Barback. A private memorial will be held. John 16:32-33 Yet I am not alone, for my Father is with me. I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020