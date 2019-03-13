Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Molly Brignac died peacefully on March 11 at her daughter's home in Baton Rouge surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 13, 1926, in Kingsport, Tennessee, one of 6 sisters and 4 brothers. At 18 she worked in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she was part of a huge war effort to develop the first atomic bomb. At that time she met the love of her life, Leonce "Bob" Brignac of Lake, Louisiana, a decorated war veteran. They married June 5, 1945 upon his discharge from the Air Force and settled in Lake, Louisiana working and raising a family for the next 55 years. She loved to cook, always had a pot of coffee on for friends and neighbors, hosted visits from out of state relatives, offered great advice, and was an excellent homemaker, quilter and seamstress. Her flower gardens were beautiful and her cakes and homemade ice cream were delicious. She had an infectious laugh and loved to joke and tease. She was a kind, caring person always helping others. She was one of the last surviving "Calutron Girls" from the war and the oldest resident of the Lake community. She was preceded in death by parents Jason and Rosa Babb, husband Leonce Brignac, son Richard "Joe" Brignac, 2 infant children, brothers Henry, Landon, James and Carl, and sisters Lydia, Ruby, Hassie and Daisy. She is survived by daughters Sharon "Kissy" Brignac Jackson and Kathy Brignac, grandson Alex Brignac, granddaughter Sage Jackson, great grandchildren Bennett and Adalynn, sister Barbara Sizemore, and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 15 at Lake Cemetery.

