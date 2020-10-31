It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and daughter. Mona Claire Arceneaux Guidry passed away on October 30, 2020 at the age of 61 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was a resident of New Roads, LA and a native of Rayne, LA. Mona was born May 31, 1959 in Rayne. She was an excellent bookkeeper and homemaker with a deep love for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. She worked as a bookkeeper and was co-owner for her family business, Big Boy's Drive Inn. Her granddaughters, Madisen and Baylie, were her greatest joy. Mona is survived by her husband of 43 years David Glenn Guidry, daughter Kadie Guidry Fabre and husband James of Ventress, son Kyle Guidry of New Roads and two granddaughters Madisen Claire Fabre and Baylie Neal Fabre. She is also survived by her mother Denise Arceneaux and siblings, Sheila Ramagos and husband Kenneth of New Roads, Anthony Arceneaux and wife Jennifer of Rayne, Myra Pavich and husband Dr. Russell Pavich of Eunice, and Dr. James Arceneaux and wife Sunny of Natchitoches; niece Megan Arceneaux and nephew Lazo Pavich. She was preceded in death by her father, L.H. "Hawk" Arceneaux. Visitation will be at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 9 am until religious service in the funeral home at 2 pm. Pallbearers will be Dr. James Arceneaux, Anthony Arceneaux, James Fabre, Lazo Pavich, Kenneth Ramagos, and Dr. Russell Pavich. The family would like to express a very special thank you to Pointe Coupee Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Brian LeBlanc, Dr. DeSimone, Dr. Fort, Dr. Ozair, and caregiver Linda Griffin.

