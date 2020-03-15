|
|
Mona F. Bain, age 87, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, March 13th after her battle with lung disease. She passed away with family and loved ones by her side. Mona was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana on March 3rd, 1933 and graduated from Ville Platte High School where she had many friends and was active in sports and many social clubs. She remained very active in the latter part of her life even after battling cancer twice and lung disease. She was a fighter to the very end. She is survived by two of her sons, Ronald K. Bain of Baton Rouge, Louisiana (and his wife Shenna Bain), and son Steven M. Bain of San Francisco, California as well as her grandchildren Adrian Bain, Brianne Lambert, Lyndsey Bain and Stephanie Bain as well as her great grandchildren Troy, Lucie, Jayden, Asher and Payton. She is also survived by her brother Mike Fontenot and sister Linda Fontenot. She is preceded in death by her husband of many years Abraham L. (aka AL) Bain, her son Rickard K. Bain, her parents Martius and Elise Fontenot and step mother Bernice Fontenot as well as her Sister Anna Deville and brother Elford (Big Al) Fontenot. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 on Wednesday, March 18th from 9:00am to 11:00am with burial immediately following onsite in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the in Mona Bain's name. The family of Mona wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and exceptional Nurses at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020