Mona Gauthier Barber, a native of Cottonport and resident of New Orleans, she passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 54. She was a 1982 graduate of Baker High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from LSD. Mona enjoyed her career as a High School history teacher for 22 years. Survived by her daughters, Amber Barber and Lauren Barber both of Baton Rouge; parents, Bruce and Carolyn Gauthier of Central; sister, Ellen Gauthier of Baton Rouge; brother, Barry Gauthier of Burnside, LA. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews. Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents James B. and Tula Gauthier; Maternal grandparents Lester and Myrtle Armand and aunt, Marcia Gauthier. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church staring at 9:30am until Mass at 11:00am, officiated by Fr. Arun John. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to July 9, 2019