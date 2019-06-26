Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Gauthier Barber. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mona Gauthier Barber, a native of Cottonport and resident of New Orleans, she passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 54. She was a 1982 graduate of Baker High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from LSD. Mona enjoyed her career as a High School history teacher for 22 years. Survived by her daughters, Amber Barber and Lauren Barber both of Baton Rouge; parents, Bruce and Carolyn Gauthier of Central; sister, Ellen Gauthier of Baton Rouge; brother, Barry Gauthier of Burnside, LA. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews. Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents James B. and Tula Gauthier; Maternal grandparents Lester and Myrtle Armand and aunt, Marcia Gauthier. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church staring at 9:30am until Mass at 11:00am, officiated by Fr. Arun John. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Mona Gauthier Barber, a native of Cottonport and resident of New Orleans, she passed away June 22, 2019 at the age of 54. She was a 1982 graduate of Baker High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from LSD. Mona enjoyed her career as a High School history teacher for 22 years. Survived by her daughters, Amber Barber and Lauren Barber both of Baton Rouge; parents, Bruce and Carolyn Gauthier of Central; sister, Ellen Gauthier of Baton Rouge; brother, Barry Gauthier of Burnside, LA. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews. Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents James B. and Tula Gauthier; Maternal grandparents Lester and Myrtle Armand and aunt, Marcia Gauthier. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church staring at 9:30am until Mass at 11:00am, officiated by Fr. Arun John. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.