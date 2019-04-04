Mona Melancon Acosta

Mona Melancon Acosta, age 62, a native of Sorrento, La passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home. She is survived by her daughter, Dusty Acosta Templet (Keith); sister Deanna Berthelot (Glenn); brothers Kent Melancon (Kim), Gary Melancon (Lori), Shane Melancon (Tammy), Scott Barnes (Ashley); Godmother Bobbie Jane Sevario and numerous nieces and nephews. Mona is preceded in death by her parents Lucien "LJ" Melancon Jr. and Elvie "Kite" Melancon, sisters Janice Barnes and Baby Melancon, nephew Bradley Melancon. Graveside service and entombment will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hope Haven Garden of Memory of Gonzales. A special thank you to Deacon Jimmy Little.
