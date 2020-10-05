"To the world, you are a mother, but to your family, you are the world." Mona Pino Carbo, a resident of Slaughter, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home. She was 87. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Tommy Hebert of Baton Rouge; five sons and four daughters-in-law, Randy and Lynne of Lake Charles, Danny, and Larry and Sheryl, all of Greenwell Springs, Steve and Carrie of Slaughter, and David and Sandy of Watson; a brother, Danny Paul Pino, sisters, Camillia "Sister" Plauche and Barbara Marshall; and 17 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren. Preceded in death by her infant son Gary and her youngest daughter, Terri; husband, Carl L. Carbo; parents, Albert "A.F." and Ora Marie Clouatre Pino; and siblings Betty Allen, Patsy Ortego, Carolyn Marie Pino Ferriell, Beverly Tramonte, Ora Ann Allen, Diane Dalrymple, Joseph "Sonny" Pino, A.J. Pino, Byron "J.B." Pino and L.C. Pino. Pallbearers will be her five sons, Randy, Danny, Larry, Steve and David, and son-in-law Tommy Hebert. There will be a visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12noon until funeral services at 1pm. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker. Masks are required for entry into services. The family asks that you maintain social distancing as well. Special thanks to Dr. Mitchell Hebert, MD, of Renal Associates of Baton Rouge; Dr. Gerald Barber, MD; Dr. Joseph Nesheiwat, MD; Feliciana Home Health and Hospice of Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org
, P.O. Box 80605, Baton Rouge, LA, 70898. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.