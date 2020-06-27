Monica Corroboy Mataya passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, surrounded by her family, at the age of 92. She was born on Tuesday, July 5, 1927 in Warrington, Lancashire, England. Monica spent her life in England, the Greater New Orleans area, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monica is survived by her loving family; her children, Richard John Mataya, III (Louise), Gayle Ann Laris (Ernest), Lorenza Alvina Goetz (the late Richard), Kathleen Monica Krass, Armand Joseph Mataya (Renee), Yolonda Marie Laris (the late John), Juan Angelo Oliva (Kim), Michael Angelo Oliva (Laura), and Alexander Angelo Oliva (Misty); cousins, Thomas and Madge Corroboy; also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members in England, Australia, and the United States. Preceded in death by her husbands, Richard John Mataya, Jr. and Juan Angelo Oliva; son, Patrick Clyde Mataya; parents, Margaret Clague and John Corroboy; and brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service in the chapel of LN Hughes Funeral Services, 21400 S. I-12 Service Road, Ponchatoula, Louisiana on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm and continue until service time. Interment will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Share your thoughts and memories of Monica in her guestbook by visiting LNHughes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.