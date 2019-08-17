Monica Johnson Selders

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1405 Highway 409
Slaughter, LA
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1405 Highway 409
Slaughter, LA
Obituary
Monica Johnson Selders entered into eternal rest on August 11, 2019 at the age of 43. Survived by her mother, Fannie Johnson; daughter, Destiny Selders; son, Destin Johnson. Visitation Monday, August 19, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 Highway 409, Slaughter, LA. Dr. James Turner, officiating. Interment New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
