1/1
Monica Lynn Wiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monica Lynn Wiles, a native of Walker and resident of St. Amant, passed away on August 28, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her four children, Brittany Lake and husband Freddie, Christopher Wiles and wife LeAnne, Jessica Alphonso and Randy Alphonso, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Maddisyn, Davion, Jaden, Kaeleigh, Kayleigh, Annabella, Carson and Jaxson; two sisters, Melissa Stephens and husband Darrell, Michelle Fuchs and husband Joey; and four nieces and nephews, Ted and Kimberly Stephens, Joseph and Meghan Fuchs. She was preceded in death by her mother, JoAnn Devall Stewart and one nephew, Payton Charles Fuchs. A private memorial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved