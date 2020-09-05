Monica Lynn Wiles, a native of Walker and resident of St. Amant, passed away on August 28, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her four children, Brittany Lake and husband Freddie, Christopher Wiles and wife LeAnne, Jessica Alphonso and Randy Alphonso, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Maddisyn, Davion, Jaden, Kaeleigh, Kayleigh, Annabella, Carson and Jaxson; two sisters, Melissa Stephens and husband Darrell, Michelle Fuchs and husband Joey; and four nieces and nephews, Ted and Kimberly Stephens, Joseph and Meghan Fuchs. She was preceded in death by her mother, JoAnn Devall Stewart and one nephew, Payton Charles Fuchs. A private memorial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020.

