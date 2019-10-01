Monica Otto Wilson, 67, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home in Zachary where she has lived for the past 16 years. She was born in Denver, CO. She was retired from Bellsouth where she worked for 32 years. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a 6:00 pm Rite of Christian Burial service conducted by Fr. Jeff Bayhi. Monica is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Danny Wilson, daughter, Christy Rae Wilson of Lafayette, son, Daniel M. Wilson Jr. of Zachary, mother, Lois Otto of Alexandria, sisters, Mary Beth Gaddy (Gary) of Kilgore, TX and Karen Otto Wells (John) of Alexandria, brothers, Jon Otto of St. Paul, MN and Paul Otto (Brady) of Madison, WI and grandchildren, Christian Rae Broussard, Bradon James Wilson and Isabelle Grace Broussard. She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon E. Otto. Monica graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City and attended LSU Shreveport. She was the proud owner of Uniquities resale shop. Monica was totally committed to her family and will be dearly missed.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019