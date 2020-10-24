1/1
Monica Pitre Leonard
Monica, a most beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend; passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 56. She was a resident of New Orleans and a native of Plaquemine, LA. Monica loved traveling the world, enjoying exotic foods, music, and languages with her beloved husband David. She was an avid reader and embraced Mardi Gras and all of its magic. A memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:30 to 8pm. She is survived by her beloved husband, David Leonard; sons, Cory Guillot and wife Monica, and Aaron Michael Guillot; mother, Grace Hebert Pitre; brothers, Arthur "Tiger" Pitre, Jr. and wife Brenda, and Steven B. Pitre; sisters, Jennifer Pitre, and Inger Canezaro and husband Roy; godchild, Kristen Canezaro; nieces and nephew, Hannah Pitre and partner Madison Comeaux, Maddison Pitre, Caroline Thibodeaux and husband René, Keslee, Randee, and Caitlyn Pitre, Vicky, Ricky, and Jenner; grandmother in law, Marilyn Bladsacker; dogs, Pico and Luna Bell; and great friends, Clare, Andrea, Perla, and Maya. Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lynn, father, Arthur B. Pitre; brother, Gregg Pitre; grandparents, Louis and Helen Hebert, Mabel and Cyril Pitre. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
1 entry
October 24, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
