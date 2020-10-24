Monica, a most beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend; passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 56. She was a resident of New Orleans and a native of Plaquemine, LA. Monica loved traveling the world, enjoying exotic foods, music, and languages with her beloved husband David. She was an avid reader and embraced Mardi Gras and all of its magic. A memorial visitation will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:30 to 8pm. She is survived by her beloved husband, David Leonard; sons, Cory Guillot and wife Monica, and Aaron Michael Guillot; mother, Grace Hebert Pitre; brothers, Arthur "Tiger" Pitre, Jr. and wife Brenda, and Steven B. Pitre; sisters, Jennifer Pitre, and Inger Canezaro and husband Roy; godchild, Kristen Canezaro; nieces and nephew, Hannah Pitre and partner Madison Comeaux, Maddison Pitre, Caroline Thibodeaux and husband René, Keslee, Randee, and Caitlyn Pitre, Vicky, Ricky, and Jenner; grandmother in law, Marilyn Bladsacker; dogs, Pico and Luna Bell; and great friends, Clare, Andrea, Perla, and Maya. Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Lynn, father, Arthur B. Pitre; brother, Gregg Pitre; grandparents, Louis and Helen Hebert, Mabel and Cyril Pitre. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.