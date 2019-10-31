Monica Renee Burton Knighten

Monica Renee Burton Knighten, entered into eternal rest at the age of 44 at Our Lady of the Lake RMC on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She is survived by husband, Ricky Knighten; mother, RoseLee Burton; brother, Leonard Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation at Hughes United Methodist Church, 802 N. 38th Street on Saturday, November 2, 2019 @ 9:00 AM until religious services @ 11:00 AM; Pastor Constance Saizon officiating. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery & Mausoleum. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
