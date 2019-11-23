Monika Maria Bangs, 74 years old, beloved Wife, Mother, Nana and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 21, 2019. She entered this world on February 3, 1945, born to the late Barbara and Anton Hofer, in Italy. Monika enjoyed the outdoors and loved to care for her flower gardens. Monika is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Wayne Bangs; son, Michael Bangs and wife Melinda; daughter, Danielle Spears and husband Landon; 3 grandchildren, Michael, Savannah, and Brayden Spears; brother, Kurt Hofer; and sister, Hedy May. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:30 AM, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery, in Zachary, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019