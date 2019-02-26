Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Montrel Wilson. View Sign

Montrel Wilson, 46, was a resident of Greenville, SC. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and built a solid 20-year career in Supply Chain Services. He was currently working as the General Manager at Michelin North America's largest facility in the United States. Montrel was well traveled and visited many countries and cities across the world. He loved to fish, wash his car, and was a jokester, he would tell funny stories about various events in his life. Montrel was a family man, a devoted husband, loving father, and a caring son. He loved his children with his every fiber of his being. Montrel was admired and loved by all, he will be remembered forever. Visitation will be March 1, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 at United Christian Faith Ministries. The services will begin promptly at 10:30 am. The burial will take place at Southern Memorial Gardens and the repast is immediately following at United Christian Faith Ministries. Montrel is survived by his wife Kisha Wilson of 17 years, two daughters Kelis and Khloe' Wilson of Greenville, SC, and his mother Lois Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA. He is preceded in death by his father James Wilson Sr. and his brother James Wilson Jr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019

