Monty Clayton Boyett

Service Information
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL
32526
(850)-944-0355
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Obituary
Monty Clayton Boyett was born May 20, 1963 and passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on February 13, 2020. He grew up in Baton Rouge and later settled in Alabama. A memorial service will be held February 29, 2020, beginning at 12:30 with the burial following at Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 7433 Pine Forest Road, Pensacola, Fl. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to animal rescue at Project Valentine, Stray Love Foundation, PO Box 76, Magnolia Springs, AL 36555.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
