Service Information Ardoin's Funeral Home of Kinder - Kinder 432 North 8th Street Kinder , LA 70648 (337)-738-2526 Rosary 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1208 East 7th Avenue Oakdale , LA Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1208 East 7th Avenue Oakdale , LA Funeral Mass 12:30 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1208 East 7th Avenue Oakdale , LA Obituary

Moonlee Mowad Karam was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on October 25, 1927, to Mary and Joe S. Mowad, and she died on October 1, 2019 at the age of 91. She graduated from Oakdale High School in 1944 as salutatorian along with her cousin Freeman Mowad, who was valedictorian. She graduated from LSU in 1948 with a bachelor of science degree in the College of Commerce and from LSU in 1949 from the College of Education. She married George Karam in 1950. She served as president of several organizations, including the Oakdale High School Parents Club, the Oakdale High Band Mothers Club, the Les Mille Fleur Garden Club, and she was vice-president of the LSU Sigma Chi Mothers Club. At Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oakdale, she was Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters and was an organist. She was on the Eunice Deanery of Catholic Woman, the Lafayette Diocese Ecumenical Board, and the Board of Louisiana Interfaith of Churches. She served on the Steering Committee of the LSU Parents Club. For 15 years, she was on the Advisory Board of LSU Alexandria. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years George Karam, her parents Mary and Joe S. Mowad, her brother Anthony Mowad and his wife Mary Ann, her brother Dr. George Mowad, and her sister Rosalie Mowad Karam and her husband Bernard Karam. She has five children: Dr. George Karam and his wife Mary of Baton Rouge; Jeannette Karam Rolfsen and her husband Dr. Mike Rolfsen of Baton Rouge' Dr. Tommy Karam and his wife Jamie of Baton Rouge; David Karam of Oakdale; and Chris Karam and his wife Michelle of Alexandria, Louisiana. She has 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A rosary will be said at 10 AM followed by visitation from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (1208 East 7th Avenue) in Oakdale, LA on Saturday, October 5th. Visitation will be followed by a 12:30 PM mass of resurrection. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the EWTN (Eternal World Television Network), St. Agnes Catholic Church of Baton Rouge, Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Oakdale, or your preferred charity. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019

