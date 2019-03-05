Moris Glyn Douget peacefully passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 74 years old. Visitation and a celebration of Moris's life will be held Friday, March 8th 8:30-10:00a.m. at St. George Catholic Church with a mass to follow. (7808 St. George Drive, Baton Rouge, LA, 70809) His burial will be held at the St. George Cemetery. Moris was born January 29, 1945, in Ville Platte, Louisiana, to Alfred and Evelyn (Manuel) Douget. He lived there with his parents and siblings for much of his childhood before moving and settling in Baton Rouge. Moris proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Vietnam War. He was also a retired Lieutenant from the Baton Rouge City Police Department. Always up for anything, Moris is remembered for his big heart, joking mannerism, and being the life of the party. Moris's children and grandchildren were forever at the forefront of his conversation. He enjoyed attending their sporting and school events, visiting their houses, helping to take care of their pets, and making sure their bellies were full. Moris is survived by his four children; LTC Richard (Travis) Douget and wife Veronica, Scott Douget and wife Anna, Tammy (Douget) Dickerson and husband Chris, and Shannon (Douget) Feet and husband Kelly; 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Travis, Colin, Madison, John, Victoria, Cooper, Jyllian, Joseph, and Alexis; and his loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and relatives. Moris is preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Evelyn Douget, and brother Gerald Douget. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary