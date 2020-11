Or Copy this URL to Share

Morlisha Ann (Woman) Galmon departed this life Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 39. Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020, 9 am - 10:45 am. Religious Service at 11 a.m. at Beechgrove Untied Methodist Church, 150 LA Hwy. 960, Clinton, LA 70722. Conducted by Pastor Anita Smith. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg, LA.

