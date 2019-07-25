Morris F. Wilson, a retired truck driver entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at age 88 in Plano, TX. He was a native of Gonzales, LA. Son of the late James Wilson and Emma LeBlanc Wilson. Husband of the late Delores Wilson. He is survived by his daughter; Cynthia "Candy" Catty; sister, Dorothy Moody; and brother, Allen Wilson. He was the loving grandfather of Tory Delmore, Lindsey Nagle, Amber Veley and Charles Chatty. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday, July 27, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 19509 Vicknair Rd., Head of Island, LA 70449 at 1:00pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm. Interment: Goodwill Cemetery, Hwy. 22, Head of Island, LA. Arrangements by Rhodes United Fidelity Funeral Home, 10715 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019