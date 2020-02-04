Pastor Morris Jackson, Jr. entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was a 91 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Senior Pastor at Evergreen B.C., Ethel, Louisiana; Pastor Emeritus at Little Zion and Providence Baptist Churches. Visitation at Little Zion B.C. on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-8 pm; visitation resumes at Greater King David B.C., 222 Blount Rd. Baton Rouge, Rev. John Montgomery, pastor on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by the Fourth District Baptist Association and Rev. Dr. Rene Brown; interment Southern Memorial Mausoleum. Survivors include his loving wife, Geneva C. Jackson; devoted children, Melissa Washington (Don), Shelia Christopher (Darryl), Michael Jackson (Stephanie), Rev. Marcus Jackson (Brenda) and Rene Coleman (Jeffrey); step-son, Barry Miles; sisters, Thelma Bailey and Catherine Moore; sister-in-law, Melvina Joseph; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; preceded in death by parents; and two brothers. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8, 2020