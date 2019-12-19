Morris (Bull) Johnson, age 71, passed away in B. R., La, on Fri, 12.13.2019. Born 4.9.1948, in Erwinville, La, where he was also a lifelong resident. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He leaves his: 3 daughters, Latasha, Shawanda, and Shannon. 4 sons, Kevin, Bernard, Chad, and Johnathan, Aunt Martha (who raised him), 19 grandkids and 2 great grandkids, 4 sisters, Glenda, Joyce, Mable and Willie, 6 brothers, Edward, Henry, Leonard, Lionel, Milton J, and Milton L. Morris was preceded in death by his: father Morris, mother Viola, wife Geneva, sister Beverly Ann, 3 brothers: Louis, Morrison James Johnson Jr., and Robert. The visitation will be held from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sat, 12.21.2019, at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Hwy, B. R., La 70807. Burial will be held immediately following the service at St Peters Baptist Church, 5745 Poydras Bayou Dr, Erwinville, La 70767. Relatives and friends are welcome at the service and the repast will be at 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen La, immediately following.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019