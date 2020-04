Or Copy this URL to Share

Morris Jordan departed this life April 12, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center at the age of 91. Visitation from 9 am until religious service at 11 am, Friday, April 17,2020 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. Conducted by Pastor Eunice Chiqumira. Interment: Plainview Cemetery, Denham Springs, La. Survived by wife Henrietta Jordan.

