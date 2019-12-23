Morris Mathis Price "Matt" passed away at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Baton Rouge at the age of 66. Visitation will be held at Sandy Creek Baptist Church in Pride Thursday 12/26/19 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday 12/27/19 from 10:00 a.m. until religious service at noon. Conducted by Bro. Tim Norris. Burial will be at South Union Cemetery in Baywood. Survived by his wife Kathleen Price of 32 years; daughters, Keri P. Stevens and Venus V. Vincent; sons, Kelvin R. Price and Erik N. Vincent; sisters, Cheryl Holden, Becky Price; brother, Gary H. Price; 12 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Delores Mayeau Price. He attended SLU, was a cattle rancher, employed at Georgia Pacific and managed PriceCo Supply. He loved cooking and was famous for his Jambalaya. Memorial donations may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 10, Pride, La 70770. Church Funeral Services in Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.