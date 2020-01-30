Mose Lemon passed away peacefully in his home on January 18, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born in Natchez, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He retired as a truck driver for over 50 years and a Veteran in the United States Army. Survived by his devoted wife of 48 years Anita Lemon, son Gary Lemon and daughter Caprice (Clifton) Carter. Five grandchildren, three great grandchildren all of Baton Rouge. One brother Johnny Lemon of Natchez, Mississippi and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting at Winnfield Funeral Home Friday, January 31st from 4 pm to 7 pm 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70811. Religious Service Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 am at Winnfield.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020