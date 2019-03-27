Moses Cooper

Moses Cooper, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1:10 a.m. at St. Joseph Carpenter House Hospice, at the age of 89. He was a retired Building and Grounds Technician with Louisiana State Capitol. He was a loving father, stepfather, grandfather, great, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend . He was also an avid Gardner. Visitation Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., St. Luke Baptist Church, 16262 Old Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, conducted by Rev. Lynn Alexander of Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Services entrusted to Deselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019
