1/1
Moses "Will T" Fulton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Moses's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moses "Will T" Fulton transitioned into eternal rest on September 27, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a native of Fayette, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was born to the union of Charlie and Laura Green Fulton. He was educated in the Jefferson County School System and he was a retired carpenter, an army veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 505. Will T is survived by his son, Jeffery Fulton, and a daughter, Deidre Fulton both of Baton Rouge, LA, 3 sisters Lillian (Edgar) Dunmore of Los Angeles, CA, Mary Stampley of Chicago, IL, and Mosana Jackson of Baker, LA, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Charles Fulton, a daughter Brenda Armstead and 4 brothers, Albert, Warren, Charlie and Joseph Fulton. Visiting will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am with services immediately following at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved