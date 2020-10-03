Moses "Will T" Fulton transitioned into eternal rest on September 27, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a native of Fayette, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was born to the union of Charlie and Laura Green Fulton. He was educated in the Jefferson County School System and he was a retired carpenter, an army veteran, and a member of the American Legion Post 505. Will T is survived by his son, Jeffery Fulton, and a daughter, Deidre Fulton both of Baton Rouge, LA, 3 sisters Lillian (Edgar) Dunmore of Los Angeles, CA, Mary Stampley of Chicago, IL, and Mosana Jackson of Baker, LA, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Charles Fulton, a daughter Brenda Armstead and 4 brothers, Albert, Warren, Charlie and Joseph Fulton. Visiting will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9 am until 11 am with services immediately following at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.